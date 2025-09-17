Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Sellars Absorbent Materials

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The Sellars Absorbent Materials team.
The Sellars Absorbent Materials team.
Learn more about:
Sellars Absorbent MaterialsTom Sellars

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee | Founded: 1985
Employees: 225 | Industry: Manufacturing

Sellars Absorbent Materials is a manufacturer of wipes, towel and tissue and absorbent products.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

- Advertisement -

Tom Sellars, CEO: “Sellars is one of two manufacturers with proprietary technology that makes the best overall performing wipes and towels. We’re the only company capable of making high-performance towels with recycled fiber and we hold over 20 U.S. patents and 33 international patents.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“We stay close to our customers on both the retail and commercial side of the business to understand their needs and how our products can solve some of their challenges. We conduct market research, attend industry trade events and frequently visit our customers and suppliers. In addition, we do store walks at the retailers that our products are sold in to stay abreast of what is happening in the market and with our competitors.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“We have continued to invest in automation and technology in our plants to add capacity and improve efficiency which allows us to produce more products. We also continue to invest in technology throughout the business which allows us to make quicker, better data-driven decisions.”

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.