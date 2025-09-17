Milwaukee | Founded: 1985

Employees: 225 | Industry: Manufacturing

Sellars Absorbent Materials is a manufacturer of wipes, towel and tissue and absorbent products.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Tom Sellars, CEO: “Sellars is one of two manufacturers with proprietary technology that makes the best overall performing wipes and towels. We’re the only company capable of making high-performance towels with recycled fiber and we hold over 20 U.S. patents and 33 international patents.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“We stay close to our customers on both the retail and commercial side of the business to understand their needs and how our products can solve some of their challenges. We conduct market research, attend industry trade events and frequently visit our customers and suppliers. In addition, we do store walks at the retailers that our products are sold in to stay abreast of what is happening in the market and with our competitors.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“We have continued to invest in automation and technology in our plants to add capacity and improve efficiency which allows us to produce more products. We also continue to invest in technology throughout the business which allows us to make quicker, better data-driven decisions.”