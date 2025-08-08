Log In
Around Town Galleries

See photos: Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Outing

By BizTimes Staff
The winning team with a score of -23 was from CLA and included Jamey Rappis, Alex Stewart, Brady Paschke, Alex Ebbers and UWM men’s basketball assistant coach Jose Winston.
The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Outing was held at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa on July 28. Hosted by former Green Bay Packers Donald Driver, Mason Crosby and Jordy Nelson, it also featured guests and Olympic speed skating gold medalist Bonnie Blair, Milwaukee chef Adam Pawlak and Marcus Corp. CEO Greg Marcus.

