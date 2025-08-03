See photos: Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame 75th anniversary induction ceremony

The 75th anniversary Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held on July 24 at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee. The event was attended by more than 275 Milwaukee-area business and community leaders. The 2025 Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame class included “NBA on TNT” broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Jr., former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby and former University of Wisconsin and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas. The event also included memorials for Hall of Fame members Bob Uecker and Junior Bridgeman, who passed away earlier this year.

