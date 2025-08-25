See photos: The weekend’s IndyCar races at the Milwaukee Mile

In its second year of racing at the Milwaukee Mile after a nearly decade-long hiatus from the track, NTT IndyCar closed out its series on Sunday afternoon with a close win from Christian Rasmussen of Ed Carpenter Racing.

After leading for 199 laps, driver Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing crossed the finish line just two milliseconds behind Rasmussen, who led for only 16 laps, according to IndyCar’s website. Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske, who took first place last year on the Mile, placed third in this year’s race.

NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT raced on Saturday and Sunday at the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park and drew crowds that filled the grandstands. This year’s IndyCar race was sponsored by Kenosha-based tool manufacturer Snap-On Inc. The Indy NXT race was sponsored by Firestone.

- Advertisement -

Salvador de Alba of Andretti Global took first place in the Indy NXT race, which was held on Sunday morning before NTT IndyCar’s main event.

Last year, the Milwaukee Mile hosted a double-header series sponsored by Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee. The race weekend attracted 42,000 spectators, according to IndyCar’s parent company Penske Entertainment.

NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT will return to the Milwaukee Mile next year to race in its final year of a three-year contract with the track. No new contracts have been signed for years later than 2026.

Conversations about bringing the races back to the Mile could begin in the coming months.

“We’re always talking, and they know we’re interested,” Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park, told BizTimes last week.

Representatives from Wisconsin State Fair Park were not immediately available for comment on this year’s attendance.