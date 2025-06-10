Log In
See photos: SHARP Literacy’s Unwrapped MKE

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
SHARP Literacy recently hosted its Unwrapped MKE event at 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee.

Now in its ninth year, the event raised more than $60,000 through sponsorship, individual ticket sales, raffles and auctions. Proceeds from Unwrapped MKE will support the STEAM-based educational programs that SHARP provides to thousands of school students and educators in 46 urban schools in Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha.

Unwrapped featured dishes made by local chefs who donated their time and talent to prepare gourmet small-plate entrees, appetizers and desserts using McDonald’s core ingredients. Participating operators included Anomaly Catering, Mr. B’s  – A Bartolotta Steakhouse, Blue Bat Kitchen, Happy Joy Candy Floss, Il Cervo, Lemonyay, Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Casino Hotel, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, and Saz’s Hospitality Group.

At the event, Jim Villa, CEO of NAIOP, received a Bartolotta Partner of the Year Award for his role in co-chairing Unwrapped MKE for three years and his ongoing support of SHARP’s mission.

