Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Around Town Galleries

See photos: MSI Data’s Service Pro User Conference 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Learn more about:
MSI Data

Milwaukee-based MSI Data recently hosted its third annual Service Pro User Conference at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee.

The conference brought in users from across the country to learn about artificial intelligence and Service Pro with Microsoft-focused sessions led by Pewaukee-based Heartland Business Systems, an AI session by Amazon Web Services, and a keynote entitled “Putting the ‘I’ in AI” by Derek Riley, Ph.D., of MSOE.

Other notable attendees included Matt Walker, CEO of Milwaukee-based Walker Media Agency. New this year, SPUC partnered with literacy nonprofit Bernie’s Book Bank as its charity of choice, with MSI Data matching donations up to $5,000.

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.