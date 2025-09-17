See photos: MSI Data’s Service Pro User Conference 2025

Milwaukee-based MSI Data recently hosted its third annual Service Pro User Conference at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee.

The conference brought in users from across the country to learn about artificial intelligence and Service Pro with Microsoft-focused sessions led by Pewaukee-based Heartland Business Systems, an AI session by Amazon Web Services, and a keynote entitled “Putting the ‘I’ in AI” by Derek Riley, Ph.D., of MSOE.

Other notable attendees included Matt Walker, CEO of Milwaukee-based Walker Media Agency. New this year, SPUC partnered with literacy nonprofit Bernie’s Book Bank as its charity of choice, with MSI Data matching donations up to $5,000.