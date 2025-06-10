Log In
See photos: Milwaukee Brewers build bookshelves for local children

By Samantha Dietel
Milwaukee Brewers players and coaches join students from Lloyd Barbee Montessori School and Greenfield Bilingual School for the Brewers Bookshelf Build on June 9, 2025, at American Family Field.
Along the warning track of American Family Field, the full Milwaukee Brewers roster built 60 bookshelves for local children on Monday.

Brewers players and coaches joined students from Lloyd Barbee Montessori School and Greenfield Bilingual School to build bookshelves that the children could take home. Each child also received a stack of books. The event aims to help address Milwaukee’s literacy crisis.

The Brewers hosted the event in partnership with Brewers Community Foundation part of the “Beyond the Diamond” community initiative, which includes a series of outreach events held throughout the season. The events are partly funded by BCF and focus on nonprofits that provide quality programming in health, education, recreation and basic needs.

“This hands-on project fosters teamwork and community connection, while addressing the growing reading crisis among youth,” Brewers Community Foundation executive director Cecelia Gore said in a news release. “By providing bookshelves, and books to fill it, we can support summer reading and lifelong literacy. It is a job we take seriously and one that our players, coaches and staff truly enjoy.”

