Around Town Galleries

See photos: MCW's Audaxity bike ride

By BizTimes Staff
Learn more about:
Medical College of Wisconsin

The Medical College of Wisconsin recently held its inaugural Audaxity bike ride to raise money for cancer research.

More than 900 people were involved in the event, including riders, supporters, volunteers and fundraisers. Those who rode represented more than 100 teams from across Wisconsin and beyond.

Participants chose from four different courses, each beginning and ending at American Family Field. The courses ranged in distance from six miles (around the stadium’s campus) to 100 miles (across Milwaukee and Waukesha counties), with fundraising commitments ranging from $100 to $1,750.

Local businesses, community groups and individuals contributed to fundraising efforts, and 100% of the funds raised went directly to advancing groundbreaking research happening at the MCW Cancer Center.

