Around Town Galleries

See photos: Landmark Credit Union opens new branch in Oconomowoc

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Landmark's new Oconomowoc branch.
Last updated

Landmark Credit Union recently opened its state-of-the-art branch in Oconomowoc, featuring the first Swiss-made, automated safe deposit box system in the U.S.

The new branch, located at 1391 Olympia Fields Drive, sets a new standard for banking convenience and security, the company said.

“Combining the advantages of the latest technology and the support of our associates who are making the move, the new Oconomowoc branch will provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our members,” said Brian Melter, chief experience officer at Landmark Credit Union. “This branch not only represents a significant investment in the Oconomowoc community but also showcases some of the most advanced banking technologies available today.”

