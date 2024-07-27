Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Hospitality & Tourism

See photos: Jelly Roll headlines day two of Harley Homecoming festival

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Headliner Jelly Roll performed at the Willie G. Davidson stage Friday night.
Learn more about:
Harley-Davidson
Last updated

Rapper and singer Jelly Roll took to the Willie G. Davidson stage at Milwaukee’s Veterans Park Friday, attracting thousands of fans. He was the first headlining act scheduled to perform this weekend during Harley-Davidson’s 121st Homecoming celebration.

This year’s event, which has shifted to become an annual celebration, honors Bill ‘Willie G.’ Davidson, the company’s former senior vice president and chief styling officer.

Veterans Park was the site of several Harley-related events on Friday including a motorcycle riding academy, a Nitro Circus show and several musical performances.

- Advertisement -

Homecoming is also being celebrated throughout the Milwaukee area at three other main venues: the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson’s headquarters (which features a newly renovated public gathering space called Davidson Park), and Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls.

At the Harley-Davidson Museum on Friday, hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts could be seen brushing up on company history while enjoying live music and food and drinks. Harley’s Factory Racing Team was also present to show off their skills to attendees.

Saturday night’s headlining band at Veterans Park will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They’ll perform at the Willie G. Davidson stage starting at 9:15 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Homecoming events are scheduled to take place now through Sunday at all four main venues. Regional Harley dealerships also have their own events scheduled.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.