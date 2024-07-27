See photos: Jelly Roll headlines day two of Harley Homecoming festival

Rapper and singer Jelly Roll took to the Willie G. Davidson stage at Milwaukee’s Veterans Park Friday, attracting thousands of fans. He was the first headlining act scheduled to perform this weekend during Harley-Davidson’s 121st Homecoming celebration.

This year’s event, which has shifted to become an annual celebration, honors Bill ‘Willie G.’ Davidson, the company’s former senior vice president and chief styling officer.

Veterans Park was the site of several Harley-related events on Friday including a motorcycle riding academy, a Nitro Circus show and several musical performances.

Homecoming is also being celebrated throughout the Milwaukee area at three other main venues: the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson’s headquarters (which features a newly renovated public gathering space called Davidson Park), and Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls.

At the Harley-Davidson Museum on Friday, hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts could be seen brushing up on company history while enjoying live music and food and drinks. Harley’s Factory Racing Team was also present to show off their skills to attendees.

Saturday night’s headlining band at Veterans Park will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They’ll perform at the Willie G. Davidson stage starting at 9:15 p.m.

Homecoming events are scheduled to take place now through Sunday at all four main venues. Regional Harley dealerships also have their own events scheduled.