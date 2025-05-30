See photos: JCC’s KidShare fundraiser

The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center recently hosted its 25th KidShare fundraiser at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The event raised more than $650,000, a record setting total that included 10 commitments of $25,000 each. The rest was raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, silent and live auctions, a raffle and individual donations.

Held annually for the past 25 years (including two virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic), KidShare has raised more than $6 million to support the JCC’s mission of providing access to high-quality wellness, education, camp and community service programs for children of all ages, abilities, faiths and economic backgrounds.

Proceeds from the event specifically support the following JCC programs: Gan Ami Early Childhood Education, Kids Center After School Care, Albert & Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp, Steve & Shari Sadek Family Camp Interlaken, JCC Disability Inclusion, and JCC Scholarships.

The 2025 gala featured small plates from more than 30 local restaurants, caterers and confectioneries, including Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, DanDan, Lupi & Iris, Mason Street Grill, Carnevor, Milwaukee ChopHouse, Blue Bat Kitchen, Noble Catering & Events, Purple Door Ice Cream and Ultimate Confections.

During the event, the JCC acknowledged all 67 individuals who have served as KidShare co-chairs over the years, recognizing them as honorary co-chairs. Honors were also given to JCC special events director Micki Seinfeld for her 25 years of community impact and 178 local restaurants for their participation in KidShare over the past quarter century.