See photos from the Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s annual Economic Forum

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation held its annual Economic Forum on Wednesday at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee, honoring three well-known local business community figures – Allan H. “Bud” Selig, Sheldon Lubar and Stephen Marcus – and featuring a keynote speech from Yancey Strickler, co-founder and former CEO of Kickstarter and co-founder and current CEO of Metalabel.

The event’s 550 attendees watched Selig, Lubar and Marcus receive the Herb Kohl Service Award, which recognizes individuals who make exceptional lifetime contributions to Wisconsin through philanthropy, business, and community leadership, according to the Jewish Federation’s website.

Lubar’s and Marcus’ sons David Lubar and Greg Marcus, who now head their respective companies Lubar & Co. and the Marcus Corp., presented the award to their fathers.

Strickler gave the keynote speech highlighting the development and evolution of Kickstarter, a free crowdfunding platform, and his most recent conquest Metalabel, an artist corporation (A. Corp) designed as a platform for artists to release their creative work and earn revenue individually.