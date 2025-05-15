See photos from the 2025 BizExpo

BizTimes’ 19th annual BizExpo event convened more than 700 business professionals and executives to network and learn about growth strategies and the latest trends in technology.

The daylong event was held Tuesday at Brookfield Conference Center. It kicked off with the Elevate Your Leadership keynote presentation by author and entrepreneur Julio Melara, president and CEO of Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Melara Enterprises. His remarks focused on leading with resilience during times of uncertainty and rapid change and emphasized the importance of a growth and abundance mindset, passion and serving others. The keynote sponsor was Ixonia Bank.

About a dozen business education and strategy seminars took place during the afternoon, featuring insights on business growth, technology and innovation, and manufacturing solutions. Seminar sponsors were 7Rivers, Carroll University, Carthage College, Codebaby, Lauber, MSOE, QPS, River Run and Saturn Lounge.

- Advertisement -

Throughout the day, attendees could connect with more than 60 Milwaukee-area businesses that had booths on the exhibit floor. There was also a blood drive hosted by Versiti.