See photos: FPC Live submits updated plans for Deer District concert venue development

Madison-based FPC Live has submitted updated plans for the concert venue development that it plans to build in the Deer District, just south of Fiserv Forum, in downtown Milwaukee.

As revealed earlier this year, the most significant change is the elimination of the smaller of the two venues planned in the complex. Plans for an 800-spectator capacity concert venue in the complex have been dropped and plans for the larger concert venue have been changed to increase its spectator capacity from 4,000 to 4,500. The mezzanine level of the larger venue has been eliminated, as have plans for luxury suites.

In addition, changes to the building design have created a 0.275-acre future development site along Vel R. Phillips Avenue, just east of the planned concert venue building.

The updated plans will be up for review by the City Plan Commission on Oct. 16.