See photos: Day 3 of the Harley Homecoming festival

For Harley-Davidson’s 121st Homecoming celebration in Milwaukee, Saturday night’s headlining band at Veterans Park was the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Harley Homecoming has shifted to become an annual celebration. This year’s event honored Bill ‘Willie G.’ Davidson, the company’s former senior vice president and chief styling officer.

Veterans Park was the site of several Harley-related events including a motorcycle riding academy, a Nitro Circus show and several musical performances.

The Harley Homecoming was celebrated throughout the Milwaukee area at three other main venues: the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson’s headquarters (which features a newly renovated public gathering space called Davidson Park), and Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls.