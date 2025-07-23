See photos: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee 50th Anniversary Big Bash

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee recently held its 50th Anniversary Big Bash. The celebration drew hundreds of program participants, families, volunteers, donors and community partners to Cathedral Square Park in downtown Milwaukee.

Since its founding in 1975, BBBSMM has provided mentorship services to tens of thousands of youth across Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. The nonprofit served 1,074 youth in 2022; that number rose to 1,806 in 2024 thanks to expanded programs addressing a 500-plus youth waiting list.

The 50th anniversary event featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting for BBBSMM’s new headquarters office space, located just south of Cathedral Square, on the second floor of 770 N. Jefferson St. There was also music by DJ Shawna of the Milwaukee Bucks, appearances by local college athletes and civic leaders, carnival games and an outdoor rock climbing wall, a live recording of the “Little BIG Chats” podcast, community resource fair and food trucks.

- Advertisement -

The event was held in partnership with the East Town Association and also sponsored by BMO, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Bader Philanthropies, Gruber Law Offices and KPMG.