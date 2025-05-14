See photos: Aug Prep annual scholarship gala

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy recently hosted its annual scholarship gala, which raised a total of $3.2 million to support the needs of students at the K4-12 Christian school in Milwaukee. Nearly 800 community and business leaders were in attendance.

To coincide with the theme, “Anchored in Hope, Eyes on the Horizon,” the event showcased Aug Prep students who overcame obstacles to find hope and step towards their futures. The gala also honored philanthropists Ted and Mary Kellner with the 2025 Founders Award and college completion program All-In Milwaukee with the 2025 Friends Award.

The gala was held at Aug Prep’s middle/high school building at 2607 S. 5th St. on Milwaukee’s south side. The organization is currently building north side campus on the former site of Cardinal Stritch University.