Local salon to open location at The Couture

Scottfree Salons, which has locations in downtown Milwaukee and Mequon, will open its third location on the second floor of The Couture along the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.

Scottfree Salons will occupy a 1,984-square-foot space at The Couture. It will open in the fall of 2026.

It is the second commercial tenant announced for the building. Earlier this month its developer, Barrett Lo Visionary Development, announced that Chicago restaurant The Vig will open a location on the building’s second floor.

The Couture is a 46-story luxury apartment tower with 322 apartments and 45,000 square feet of commercial space, located at 909 E. Michigan St. in downtown Milwaukee, near the lakefront. It is the tallest residential building in Wisconsin. Construction of the building was completed in 2024, 12 years after its plans were first unveiled to the public in 2012.

So far about half of The Couture’s 322 apartments have been leased.

Earlier this month Rick Barrett, CEO of Barrett Lo Visionary Development, said his firm has a letter of intent for an upscale “white tablecloth” restaurant for the building’s first floor tenant space. He said that tenant will be announced soon.

Barrett said he anticipates news of the commercial tenants will help his firm attract more residents for The Couture’s apartments and for the commercial space on the building’s third floor.

Barrett said he wants the tenants in The Couture’s commercial space to serve as amenities for the building’s residents.

Scottfree Salons currently has locations at 726 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee and at 11649 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scottfree Salons to The Couture,” Barrett said in a news release. “Scottfree Salons represents the kind of refined, community-rooted excellence we envisioned for this space. The commitment to exceptional service aligns perfectly with The Couture’s mission to be a premier location in Milwaukee, and we couldn’t be more excited to see them bring their signature experience, paired with some of the city’s most stunning views, to The Couture’s residents and guests.”

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the Scottfree experience to The Couture,” said Scott Yance, founder and owner of Scottfree Salons. “At Scottfree, we believe that real beauty begins within your happy place—and The Couture embodies that spirit with its stunning design, welcoming atmosphere, and vibrant community. We look forward to offering residents and visitors a space where they can feel truly seen, cared for, and inspired, all while enjoying the breathtaking surroundings of a city we’re proud to call home.”

Allison Curtin, principal of Barchetta Advisors, is the listing broker for the commercial space at The Couture.

