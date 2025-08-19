Schütz Container Systems completes first phase of $166 million Kenosha investment

Schütz Container Systems Inc.
, a subsidiary of Germany-based Schutz
, has opened its newest 370,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 7517 60th
St. in Kenosha.
The $38.9 million facility will be used to manufacture, store and distribute plastic drums and bulk containers.
Schutz also plans to build three additional facilities
in Kenosha, on a vacant site north of the city’s industrial park at approximately 70th Avenue and 45th Street.
Altogether, Schütz Container Systems will invest $166 million over the next five years to expand its presence in Kenosha. The projects are expected to create 185 jobs.
WEDC is providing up to $1 million in performance-based state tax credits for the Schutz project. The amount of credits the company will receive is contingent on the amount of capital invested and the number of jobs created.
“The new facility marks a significant step in expanding our capabilities and strengthening our commitment to the North American, and especially the Midwest, market. With this state-of-the-art production site, we can provide our customers with our renowned quality products and services while continuing to focus on sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Frederik Wenzel
, president and CEO of Schütz Container Systems.
The next phase of the company's development in Kenosha, slated to begin this fall, will include construction of a modern facility for reconditioning used industrial packaging.
In addition to the Kenosha facility, Schütz Container Systems has 13 other plants in the U.S.
