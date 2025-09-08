Sartori plans expansion at Plymouth plant

Plymouth-based Sartori Co.
is planning construction of a 68,000-square-foot addition to expand one of its cheese plants located at 4200 Highway PP.
The addition to the facility (called Sartori Whey) will be used to house additional converting and packaging lines. It would be connected to Sartori’s existing building, according to documents submitted to the Plymouth Plan Commission.
Satorti Whey is where Sartori Co. products are converted and packaged before being shipped to specialty cheese shops, restaurants, grocery stores and food manufacturers all around the world.
The plant was also expanded by 22,000 square feet in 2021
, which created 20 new jobs.
Representatives from Sartori were not immediately available to comment Monday.