Sartori acquires California-based cheese company

Plymouth-based Sartori Co.
has acquired Willows, California-based Rumiano Cheese Co.
for an undisclosed price.
Rumiano Cheese specializes in organic cheese products including cheese dips, cheese slices, cheese wedges, butter and more. The company has been family-owned since its founding in 1919.
The acquisition of Rumiano Cheese expands Sartori’s product offerings and market reach, a Monday announcement from the company said.
"We are excited to join forces with Sartori Cheese," said Baird Rumiano
, owner of Rumiano Cheese Co. "For over 100 years, the Rumiano family has been dedicated to crafting exceptional cheese and butter with unwavering integrity. As a fellow family-owned business, Sartori shares our core values and commitment to quality, tradition, and responsible stewardship. We're confident this next step in our journey will bring many exciting opportunities to our team, our local farmers, our customers, and to the communities we've proudly served for generations."
Sartori will maintain the cheesemaking division of Rumiano Cheese in Crescent City, California.
Plymouth-based Masters Gallery Foods
, a national supplier of cheese for private label retail, food service and industrial use, has purchased Rumiano's converting facilities in Willows, California.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rumiano Cheese into the Sartori family," said Bert Sartori
, CEO of Sartori Cheese. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to make the best cheese in the world. We look forward to building upon Rumiano's commitment to their Redwood Coast family farm partners and local community. Rumiano's dedication to excellence and innovation makes them a perfect fit for our company."
