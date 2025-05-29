Sargento to build new manufacturing facility in Plymouth

Plymouth-based cheese product company Sargento Foods
plans to build a new 384,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a parcel of land the company recently acquired on the opposite side of town.
Sargento plans to relocate its existing manufacturing operations in Plymouth to this new plant, according to a press release from the company.
Last September, Sargento purchased 66 acres
of undeveloped land located at 1587 State Highway 57 in Plymouth for $1 million, state records show. The site is on the far southeast side of Plymouth.
Building this new Plymouth facility will be Sargento’s largest investment in company history, according to the company’s press release. An exact dollar figure was not disclosed.
Pending approval by the City of Plymouth at its July city council meeting, site preparation would begin this fall with construction set to begin spring of 2026.
“We take great pride in our community and Wisconsin – our home," said Sargento chairman and chief executive officer Louie Gentine
. "This investment represents our commitment in Plymouth and our long-held belief of sharing our success with our stakeholders. We’re excited for this new chapter for the Sargento Family. We look forward to continuing our track record of industry-leading innovation in our hometown.”
Sargento does not expect new jobs to be created immediately after the new Plymouth facility opens but does believe the plant will “have more room to grow in the future.”
Completion of the project and phased occupancy is anticipated to begin in 2027.
“Over the last decade, our new product innovation has added a billion dollars of growth to the natural cheese category in America,” said Sargento chief operating officer Michael Pellegrino
. “Few companies in the consumer packaged goods industry innovate like Sargento and we’re thrilled to continue our track record of success and partner with the city of Plymouth.”
Sargento currently operates five Wisconsin locations, including the current headquarters located at 1 Persnickety Place on the northwest side of Plymouth. The company employs more than 2,500 people.
