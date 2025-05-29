Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Sargento to build new manufacturing facility in Plymouth

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Sargento's headquarters in Plymouth. Image courtesy of Sargento.
Sargento's headquarters in Plymouth. Image courtesy of Sargento.
Learn more about:
Sargento FoodsLouie GentineMichael Pellegrino

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Plymouth-based cheese product company Sargento Foods plans to build a new 384,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a parcel of land the company recently acquired on the opposite side of town. Sargento plans to relocate its existing manufacturing operations in Plymouth to this new plant, according to a press release from the company. Last September, Sargento purchased

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.