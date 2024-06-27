Sargento names new chief operating officer, announces retirement of two company leaders

Plymouth-based cheese product manufacturer Sargento
has promoted Michael Pellegrino
to chief operating officer.
Pellegrino joined Sargento in 2009. He's held various executive positions, most recently serving as president and chief growth officer. As COO, Pellegrino's expanded responsibilities will include leading the company's business units (Consumer Products and Food Service & Ingredients), operations, innovation, sales, supply chain and strategic planning.
The company also announced the pending retirement of two longtime company leaders.
Mike McEvoy
, executive vice president of operations at Sargento, is retiring from his position. He first joined the company in 1997 and has held several positions of increasing importance.
Also retiring is Kristi Jankowski
, Sargento’s executive vice president of innovation. She joined the company in 1999, staying in the same role for the past 14 years.
Both McEvoy and Jankowski will continue to provide strategic counsel and stay on as advisors to Sargento’s senior leadership team through the end of the year.
"The Sargento family and I have been blessed to have the leadership and companionship of Mike and Kristi. We're grateful for their years of service and for the continued advisory roles they will hold through 2024," said Louie Gentine
, chief executive officer of Sargento. "We also look forward to a successful road ahead with Michael Pellegrino as our chief operating officer. Based on his proven track record, we know he will deliver against our ambitious growth plan while realizing our vision to the most innovative, best-loved real food company."