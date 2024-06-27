Sargento names new chief operating officer, announces retirement of two company leaders

By
Ashley Smart
-
Michael Pellegrino

Plymouth-based cheese product manufacturer Sargento has promoted Michael Pellegrino to chief operating officer. Pellegrino joined Sargento in 2009. He’s held various executive positions, most recently serving as president and chief growth officer. As COO, Pellegrino’s expanded responsibilities will include leading the company’s business units (Consumer Products and Food Service & Ingredients), operations, innovation, sales, supply

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR