Saputo opens new cold storage distribution facility in Caledonia

Saputo Cheese USA Inc., a division of global dairy processor Saputo Inc., has officially opened its new 311,000-square-foot cold storage distribution facility in Caledonia.

The facility is located at 13001 Baxter Court in the Caledonia Corporate Park and is expected to play a role in expanding the company’s distribution network in the U.S.

According to Saputo, the new site will add approximately 160 jobs over the next three years in areas such as skilled trades, logistics and management.

The facility adds to Saputo’s existing presence in Wisconsin, including a packaging and distribution center that opened in Franklin in 2023.

“The opening of the Caledonia facility underscores our ongoing commitment to Wisconsin and marks a key step in strengthening our supply chain across the United States," said Darren Richter, a senior vice president at Saputo Inc. "By expanding our distribution capabilities, we’re better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and deliver the high-quality products they expect from Saputo."

The Caledonia project was developed in partnership with Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group, with additional support from local entities including the Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) and the Village of Caledonia, according to a press release.

Site selection was led by Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke, while Pinnacle Engineering Group, Partners in Design Architects and Riley Construction were involved in design and construction.

Saputo's building is the second building Zilber has completed in the Caledonia Corporate Park. Site preparation and infrastructure work at the park began in August 2022. Since then, an approximately 233,250 square-foot speculative industrial facility was completed in the spring of 2023 and is currently fully leased. Earlier this year, Zilber announced plans for a 142,000-square-foot speculative building there.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Saputo on their remarkable cold storage facility and look forward to supporting their continued success at this new plant," said Chad Navis, vice president at Zilber. "It is an honor to contribute to the economic growth of Racine County through Caledonia Corporate Park."