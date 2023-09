This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Samuel A. Schultz von Briesen & Roper, s.c. welcomes Sam Schultz as a Land Use and Development Advisor Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: samuel.schultz@vonbriesen.com

Website: http://www.vonbriesen.com

(414) 276-1122 Sam joins with significant experience assisting both public and private sector with short and long-range community planning projects, including economic development, zoning and land division ordinances, community engagement and parks and open spaces.