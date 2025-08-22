Saint John’s On The Lake names new president and CEO, COO

Milwaukee luxury senior living community Saint John’s On The Lake has named a new president and chief executive officer, and a new chief operating officer.

Matthew Loyd has been promoted to president and CEO. He joined Saint John’s in 2021 as chief operating officer and has more than 20 years of executive experience in health services in nonprofit, single site continuing care communities.

Prior to joining St. John’s On The Lake, Loyd was vice president of health services for Oklahoma Methodist Manor Inc. in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and prior to that he was administrator and household operations leader for Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, Kansas.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University in 1997.

With Loyd’s promotion to president and CEO, St. John’s On The Lake has hired Elizabeth Brzeski as chief operating officer.

She previously served as vice president of specialty service for Agrace in Fitchburg, as chief operating officer and director of operations for ProHealth Care Regency Senior Communities and as director of residential operations, program leader and case coordinator for St. Coletta of Wisconsin in Jefferson. She also served as a case manager for Curative Care in Milwaukee.

Brzeski earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In 2016 she earned a master of business administration degree from Cardinal Stritch University.