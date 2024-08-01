Westbury Bank is pleased to announce that Ryan Petri (42) has been named President. Ryan most recently served as COO. As President, he will guide the leadership and strategic direction of the Bank and carry out its mission to meet our goals by helping our customers, our communities, our people and our shareholders meet theirs. Ryan earned a BS in Economics from UW-Madison, is a graduate of UW’s Graduate School of Banking and the West Bend Leadership programs and has 20+ years of experience in the Financial Services industry. Greg Remus remains CEO and Chairman of the Board of Westbury Bank and Westbury Bancorp, Inc.