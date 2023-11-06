Roofed Right America acquires New York State-based roofing business

Milwaukee-based commercial roofing contractor Roofed Right America announced today that it has acquired Rochester, New York-based Upstate Roofing & Painting, a provider of reroofing, painting, and repair services.
Upstate Roofing & Painting has more than 100 employees and provides roofing and painting services to commercial clients throughout western and upstate New York. It has been led by president Bob Morgan since 2016. Morgan and the Upstate team will continue to lead the organization under the Upstate brand post-acquisition.
Earlier this year, Roofed Right America was acquired by Kansas City-based private equity firm Great Range Capital.
Roofed Right America today said that it “partnered with GRC” to “accelerate its organic growth and to establish a platform that invests in and supports other leading commercial roofing companies throughout the United States.”
Roofed Right America says it is “actively seeking organizations that are in search of an environment promoting the collective sharing of best practices and growth across the platform, while preserving and enhancing the culture and characteristics of each individual business.”
Upstate Roofing & Painting is Roofed Right America’s first acquisition.