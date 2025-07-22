Rogers Behavioral Health breaks ground on Oconomowoc residential facilities

Rogers Behavioral Health, a national nonprofit provider of mental health and addiction services, is building two new residential facilities on its Oconomowoc campus.

The nonprofit recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction for a new 24-bed facility for eating disorder recovery services and a 20-bed facility for obsessive-compulsive disorder treatment. The project aims to expand access to treatment at its 50-acre Oconomowoc campus, located at 34700 Valley Road.

“This new project reflects Rogers’ unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care that empowers people to live more fulfilling lives,” said Cindy Meyer, president and CEO of Rogers. “We are expanding not just buildings, but hope, broadening access to critical treatment and meeting individuals where they are.”

Rogers Behavioral Health currently provides residential treatment for OCD and eating disorder recovery at its Oconomowoc campus, but the new facilities would allow more individuals to be served. The Oconomowoc campus also offers residential treatment services for depression and anxiety.

Rogers Behavioral Health is a national organization with locations in 10 states. In Wisconsin, Rogers operates three inpatient behavioral health hospitals, 17 residential programs and eight outpatient centers.

“Both eating disorders and OCD can be highly challenging, but proper, accessible treatment can make all the difference,” said Jerry Halverson, Rogers’ chief medical officer. “With the addition of these new facilities, we are excited to show more individuals that new lives are possible, supporting them every step of the way toward hope, healing, and lasting change.”