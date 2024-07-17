Rockwell Automation names new CFO

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation
, a manufacturer of industrial automation and digital transformation products, announced Wednesday the appointment of Christian Rothe
to the role of senior vice president and chief financial officer.
Rothe will begin his new role on Aug. 19. He currently serves as president of the global industrial division of Minneapolis-based Graco Inc.
Rothe served as chief financial officer and treasurer at Graco from 2015 through 2018 before moving into roles leading Graco’s global business divisions. Prior to Graco, Rothe worked at then Milwaukee-based Gardner Denver
in finance and strategic development roles.
“Christian brings a strong record of success leading finance and business teams, including a deep understanding of the manufacturing industry,” said Blake Moret
, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell Automation. “He will accelerate the execution of our plans to combine market-beating growth with expanded margins, in line with targets introduced last year.”
Rothe replaces Nick Gangestad
, who announced his plans to retire on May 7. Gangestad served in the role since 2021 when he came out of retirement to join the industrial automation leader.
Rothe received an undergraduate degree from St. Cloud State University and an MBA from the University of Minnesota. He will be based out of Rockwell Automation’s global headquarters in Milwaukee.
“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Rockwell Automation,” said Rothe. “The global industrial operations landscape is being reimagined by advancements in factory automation and digital transformation. With its domain expertise, leadership position, and strong history of performance, Rockwell is at the forefront of this transformation. I am honored to join Blake and team as we shape the future of industrial operations worldwide."