Robertson Ryan Insurance

Milwaukee | Founded: 1960

Employees: 557 | Industry: Insurance

Robertson Ryan provides insurance and financial services to a national client base of more than 70,000 businesses and individuals, from homeowners and small businesses to corporations across all industries.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Chris Illman, CEO: “Our tagline is ‘We’re an agency for agents,’ and we truly mean that. All of our agents are independent business owners, and they all own their books of business. We share all the profits of the firm. We like to say that there’s no corner office getting wealthy off our agents. We’re truly a collaborative collection of independent agents.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Continually embracing and expanding our agent-owner model in Wisconsin and beyond. It allowed Robertson Ryan to scale nationally while maintaining the local, relationship-driven service our clients value.”

How have you approached automation or process improvement as you’ve grown?

“A lot of industries are going through a huge digital change, as is the insurance agency distribution business. We have put a lot of money and resources into digitalization from an operational and sales perspective, including reaching current clients with more regular touchpoints and conducting more of our business processes online.”