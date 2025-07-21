Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co announces the promotion of Rob Ewing to President and CEO. He will also serve on the board of directors. Rob joined Wenthe-Davidson in 2021 and has an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University. “It is a humbling experience to follow Fred Anderson in this role. He is a strong, humble and well-known leader. In all the years that we have been around, I am honored to be the fourth CEO. We will be driving change with technology while building on our roots and great culture,” Rob stated. Celebrating its 84th anniversary, Wenthe-Davidson is an employee-owned custom metal fabricator in New Berlin.