Nonprofit

RNC host committee donates over $5 million to Milwaukee nonprofits

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
100,000 balloons dropped from the ceiling of Fiserv Forum, marking the end of the 2024 RNC.
Learn more about:
MKE 2024 Host CommitteeAlison Prange

The host committee for last year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee has donated over $5 million to Milwaukee nonprofit organizations.

The leftover funds that had been raised to support the RNC in Milwaukee — totaling $5 million — will be donated to support youth, veterans and shelters, such as sober living and halfway houses, the MKE 2024 Host Committee announced on Wednesday.

The 2024 RNC was held July 15-18 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. The event had a total economic impact of $321.5 million on the city and the state of Wisconsin, according to a report conducted by Philadelphia-based market research firm Tourism Economics.

“Since day one, the Host Committee’s goal has been to showcase the city, deliver a positive economic impact, and leave a lasting legacy in our community,” said Alison Prange, president and chief operating officer of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. “We are hopeful that these charitable contributions will go towards leaving a long-term impact on Milwaukee.”

The $5 million donated by the MKE 2024 Host Committee will go to over 80 organizations, including:

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
  • Carmen Schools of Science and Technology
  • Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy
  • Fisher House Wisconsin
  • Guest House of Milwaukee
  • Hebron House
  • Hope Street Ministry
  • Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School
  • Meta House
  • Milwaukee County War Memorial
  • Milwaukee Rescue Mission
  • Nativity Jesuit Academy
  • Notre Dame School of Milwaukee
  • Veterans Community Project

