Menomonee Falls | Founded: 1951

Employees: 660 | Industry: Wholesale distribution

Revenue (2025 projected): $746 million

RJ Schinner is a wholesale distribution company servicing the food service, lodging, grocery, janitorial supply and office supply markets.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

- Advertisement -

Ken Schinner, CEO: “As an independent and family-owned company, we can react to challenges more quickly. We can make investments in the company as we desire to improve our technology and infrastructure and add employees as necessary, allowing for our continued growth.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“In three years, success will include continued growth of market share and an annual sales volume of $1 billion.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“In present time, the volatility with tariffs, the uncertainty of our import business, the expansion of government regulations, and the continuous consolidation within the industry.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

- Advertisement -

“RJ Schinner opened an overseas sourcing office. This endeavor has yielded very positive results. It’s allowed our exclusive brands to thrive and advanced our company’s overall growth, showing that a well-researched and thought-through decision, though risky, can show great results.”