Retail space at The Edison will include L.A.-based coffee shop, grocery store

The commercial space at downtown Milwaukee's next apartment tower will include a new-to-market coffee shop and mercantile hybrid.

Construction work began earlier this year on The Edison, which will have 353 apartment units across 31 stories when it opens in 2027. The project is being developed by Madison-based Neutral.

The mass timber building will include about 7,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor, which is set to be occupied by a Los-Angeles-based cafe called Copa Vida, according to Neutral CEO Nate Helbach.

Copa Vida is already opening two locations in Neutral's buildings in Madison, Bakers Place and 517 W. Main St.

The space at The Edison will include a coffee shop and a small organic grocery store, which Helbach described as a "mercantile."

Copa Vida will also operate a coworking space that will be available to residents of The Edison and can be used by the general public.

"Tenants will have complimentary access to the coworking space as part of their lease, and the public can buy memberships to the coworking space, and then they will have service for both food and coffee and other beverages from Copa Vida," Helbach said.

The commercial space will be located in the southern portion of the building at the corner of East State and North Edison streets.

Copa Vida has locations throughout Los Angeles and San Diego, but has an online store that ships some of their products. Most of its California locations have a standard coffee menu plus a breakfast and lunch menu, its website shows.

