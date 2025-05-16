Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Retail development with coffee shop pitched for Oak Creek

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Learn more about:
Tarr GroupWMG Development

A national developer is seeking approvals to build a new retail building with a drive-thru coffee shop in Oak Creek.

WMG Development is planning to buy the undeveloped property at 8355 S. Howell Ave. to build a 6,200-square-foot building.

Plans show 2,400 square feet reserved for a coffee shop with a drive through and 3,800 square feet for another retailer. WMG did not respond to request for comment on if any tenants have been signed.

- Advertisement -

“There is an increasing demand for businesses offering drive-thru services in response to shifting consumer preferences for convenience, quick service and contactless options,” the developer’s Illinois-based architect Tarr Group wrote in a memo to the city.

The Oak Creek Plan Commission approved the plans on Tuesday.

Based in Florida, WMG Development does retail developments nationally. In Wisconsin, the firm built a space for Germantown Dental Care.

- Advertisement -
A rendering of the retail development in Oak Creek. Rendering from Tarr Group
A rendering of the retail development in Oak Creek. Rendering from Tarr Group

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.