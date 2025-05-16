Retail development with coffee shop pitched for Oak Creek

A national developer is seeking approvals to build a new retail building with a drive-thru coffee shop in Oak Creek.

WMG Development is planning to buy the undeveloped property at 8355 S. Howell Ave. to build a 6,200-square-foot building.

Plans show 2,400 square feet reserved for a coffee shop with a drive through and 3,800 square feet for another retailer. WMG did not respond to request for comment on if any tenants have been signed.

“There is an increasing demand for businesses offering drive-thru services in response to shifting consumer preferences for convenience, quick service and contactless options,” the developer’s Illinois-based architect Tarr Group wrote in a memo to the city.

The Oak Creek Plan Commission approved the plans on Tuesday.

Based in Florida, WMG Development does retail developments nationally. In Wisconsin, the firm built a space for Germantown Dental Care.