Restaurant Depot to open 49,000-square-foot store on Milwaukee’s northwest side

A restaurant supplies wholesaler is planning its second Milwaukee location at a former Walmart on the city's far northwest side.
Restaurant Depot
, a national retailer headquartered in New York, is planning to lease around 49,200 square feet at the former Walmart Supercenter, located at 10330 W. Silver Spring Drive near Timmerman Airport.
The Walmart closed in February 2023 and a local development team has been planning to redevelop the property for new commercial uses and potentially apartments.
Led by gas station and convenience store operator Anup Khullar
, the development team submitted new plans for the project, which names Restaurant Depot as the first tenant. The plans are set for review by the Milwaukee Plan Commission later this month.
Restaurant Depot already has a location in Milwaukee's Harbor District.
The store would sell dry groceries, fresh and frozen foods, paper and plastic products, and other equipment and supplies to restaurants. Shoppers need a business or not-for-profit license to purchase from Restaurant Depot, according to city documents.
Plans show 98,500 square feet of the former Walmart remaining for commercial uses. Conceptual plans filed in November
with the Department of Neighborhood Services said the building's future uses could include a grocery store, liquor store, convenience store, child care center and other unspecified commercial tenants.
November's plans also showed the possibility of apartment buildings with an unspecified number of units to be built on the property's parking lots, but those buildings were not included in the application headed for Plan Commission review.
10330 Exceeding LLC, the company planning the redevelopment, bought the 17-acre property in January for $3.5 million
.
