Residential development planned at site of Rockwell Automation parking lot in Walker’s Point

Kenosha-based Bear Development
is planning a new multi-family housing project in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.
The firm recently submitted a request for a zoning change to the parking lot located at 1435 S. 1st
St. The site is just south of Fiesta Cafe.
Bear Development wants the lot, which is currently zoned for industrial mixed uses, to be rezoned for multi-family residential development.
Rockwell Automation
has been using the land as a surface parking lot. Commercial real estate firm CBRE
has the parking lot listed for sale on its website for $525,000, along with two other smaller parking lots near Rockwell Automation’s headquarters.
Representatives from Rockwell Automation were not immediately available for comment Monday morning.
Bear Development is building another Walker’s Point apartment building
just a mile away from Rockwell Automation. That building is located at South 1st
Street and East National Avenue.
Plans for the 1435 S. 1st
St. property call for a five-story, 140-unit apartment building with around 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.
Representatives from Bear Development were also unavailable to comment Monday morning.