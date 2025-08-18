Report: Manufacturers implementing smart technologies to address global pressures

[caption id="attachment_493493" align="alignleft" width="300"]
As manufacturers across the globe continue to face external pressures, including increasing economic uncertainty, a newly released report from Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation
has found the sector is increasingly turning to smart technology as a solution.
Rockwell’s 10th annual State of Smart Manufacturing report has been released, which queries manufacturers across the globe on trending topics including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.
"In the next 12 months, AI and machine learning will shape quality control, cybersecurity, and process optimization, ensuring we can take full advantage of accurate, timely data," said Blake Moret
, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation, in the report.
Artificial intelligence has been identified by many as a potential solution to labor shortages, skills gaps, quality control, and more. As such, the use of AI on the shop floor continues to grow exponentially every year.
The report, which surveyed more than 1,500 companies in 17 countries, found that 95% of respondents have either invested in or plan to invest in AI/machine learning, generative AI or causal AI within the next five years.
Fifty-six percent of respondents are piloting smart manufacturing technology while 20% are using it at scale and 20% plan to invest in it.
"The survey reveals that an industry under pressure is turning to smart technology," the report says. "With global risks, including tariffs and supply chain disruptions, manufacturers are under extreme pressure to adapt rapidly."
Thirty-four percent of companies named inflation and economic growth as their biggest external obstacles in the next year.
Cybersecurity was the next most common external risk cited by manufacturers increasing their usage of smart technology.
"Cybersecurity risks are a major, ever-present obstacle and a vital skill for future hiring and use cases and ranked third in the biggest obstacles to growth in the next 12 months," the report says.
Supply chain disruption is the biggest cybersecurity concern for 25% or respondents, with the mining and pharmaceutical industry “feeling the most strain,” according to the report.
"Companies are increasingly focused on reshoring and nearshoring operations to bring production closer to customers, address persistent supply chain challenges, and mitigate the effects of global trade volatility," the report says.
By, 2070 most respondents said they see AI playing a “critical role” in driving cost and time efficiencies whole also streamlining processes.
This is a shift from five years ago, when more than 80% of AI use cases focused on predictive maintenance.
"Survey respondents already recognized the emerging potential of AI for quality use cases – it was ranked the top answer in 2024 at 45%. Over the past year, it has held its lead," the report says. "As manufacturers navigate greater uncertainty and adapt to rapidly changing conditions, applications for improving quality may help organizations maintain product standards in conditions where they might have degraded in the past."