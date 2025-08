Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

, a Milwaukee-based provider of non-medical in-home living assistance, will permanently close on Nov. 30, according to a WARN notice submitted to the state. Renewed Hope Home Care serves individuals who are seniors, have chronic illnesses or have disabilities, according to its Facebook page. The group plans to close its facility at 6601 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee, according to the WARN notice. With the closure, layoffs will begin Nov. 30 and will affect about 50 employees.