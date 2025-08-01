REIT sells two Milwaukee area Aurora medical clinics for more than $40 million

In a $42 million deal, a Nashville-based real estate investment trust has sold two medical clinics in metro Milwaukee occupied byto another national investment company.sold a Aurora Health Center building at 7878 N. 76th St. in Milwaukee for $11.2 million and a larger Aurora Health Center at N84 W16889 Menomonee Ave. in Menomonee Falls for $30.8 million, according to state property records. The buyer of both properties was Dallas-based, which owns medical real estate throughout the country. The Milwaukee property houses the offices of several Aurora specialists and the Menomonee Falls property is primarily an urgent care facility. In the second quarter, Healthcare Realty Trust sold off more than $180 million worth of assets, according to its second quarter earnings report. [caption id="attachment_617464" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]Aurora Health Center, 7878 N. 76th St., Milwaukee. Image from Google.[/caption]