Reinventing the way you work, since 1947

Building Service Inc. has been helping southeastern Wisconsin residents reinvent the way they work since 1947.

Starting as an interior construction contractor, BSI has transformed into a self performing interior integrator. With services including architecture, interior design, specialty interior construction, furniture installation and audio visual integration.

BSI provides clients with the spaces needed to connect, collaborate, and succeed.

To commemorate 75 years in business, BSI will be celebrating with a variety of audiences:

To our long-standing clients: Thank you for selecting us to take on your projects with creativity and pride. Getting to know our clients, how they work and how our craft can support theirs has been an incredible process to be a part of. The trust you’ve built with us over the years has shaped where we are today as a company.

To our new and future clients: As we begin our journey with you, we look to you for more opportunities to work together. No matter the size of your project, we’re here to support you. Forward thinking, future proofing and preparing for any challenges ahead, our teams are ready to work with you for the next 75 years.

To our family of associates: Your commitment to your craft and to our company has been incredible to experience. The hard work you put in each day, no matter the circumstances, and the dedication to supporting your team is inspiring. We are proud to be where we are today and thank you for the impact you’ve made over the last 75 years.

