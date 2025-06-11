Rehlko, formerly Kohler Energy, to close Saukville plant

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Kohler-based Rehlko, a manufacturer of various power solutions, will close its Saukville plant located at 300 N. Dekora Woods Blvd. Approximately 66 employees will lose their jobs due to the plant’s closure, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. The closure of the facility is scheduled for Dec. 31

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Kohler-based Rehlko, a manufacturer of various power solutions, will close its Saukville plant located at 300 N. Dekora Woods Blvd.

Approximately 66 employees will lose their jobs due to the plant’s closure, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The closure of the facility is scheduled for Dec. 31 with layoffs occurring in three waves on Aug. 8, Sept. 5 and Dec. 31.

Representatives from Rehlko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After becoming a standalone company last May, Kohler Energy announced it had rebranded under the new corporate name Rehlko.

Kohler Energy included what had been Kohler Co.’s Power Systems, Engines, Home Energy, Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments and Heila Technologies business.

Beverly Hills, California-based Platinum Equity is the majority owner of Kohler Energy and Kohler Co. remains an investment partner.

Rehlko provides a range of energy solutions, including power generation, energy storage, and renewable energy technologies among others.

More articles about Rehlko/Kohler Energy: