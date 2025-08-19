Regional commission proposed to study passenger rail connecting Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha

A commission could be formed to study the potential for future passenger rail service connecting Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha. The Common Councils of those cities will consider a proposal to enter into an intergovernmental agreement to form the commission, which would be called the, according to a news release from the City of Racine. The agreement would allow for further federal support to explore the potential of passenger rail service between the lakefront communities from Milwaukee to Kenosha, and continuing down to Chicago. In Illinois, the Metra commuter rail service has a line that runs from downtown Chicago to Kenosha. Amtrak provides passenger rail service between downtown Milwaukee and Chicago with stops at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and in Sturtevant in Racine County, but no stops in Kenosha County. The creation of the MARK Commission would not commit the cities to launching rail service, constructing infrastructure, or expending funds, but creates a formal structure to begin coordinated regional planning. The commission would be eligible to apply for entry into the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Corridor Identification and Development (CID) Program, a planning-focused initiative that provides federal support for rail corridor development. “Milwaukee has long been a hub for innovation and regional collaboration, and this proposed commission represents a measured, forward-looking step in exploring passenger rail as a future mobility solution,” said Milwaukee Mayor. “While no decisions are being made today about construction or investment, this partnership positions us to thoughtfully evaluate opportunities for enhanced connectivity across southeastern Wisconsin and into the broader Midwest.” “Kenosha welcomes this effort to coordinate regional planning around transportation,” said Kenosha Mayor. “By forming the MARK Commission, we are taking a prudent approach, one grounded in data and collaboration. Our shared goal is to understand what rail could mean for our residents, businesses, and long-term economic development, while remaining mindful of the practical considerations ahead.” “This proposed agreement allows us to participate in a critical planning process without committing local dollars, which is both responsible and strategic,” said Racine Mayor. “Passenger rail has the potential to increase access to good-paying, middle-class jobs, reduce congestion, and contribute to a more sustainable future. The MARK Rail Commission provides a framework to explore these possibilities through careful analysis and public dialogue.”