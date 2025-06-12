Regal Ware chairman emeritus James D. Reigle dies at 99

Milwaukee-based cookware manufacturer Regal Ware, Inc. announced that James D. Reigle, chairman emeritus and former president of the company, has died at the age of 99.

He was born April 25, 1926, in Canton, Ohio, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and later graduated from Ohio University with a degree in Commerce.

In 1949, he joined the business founded by his father, J.O. Reigle. Then known as the Kewaskum Utensil Company, it was renamed Regal Ware in 1951.

James Reigle began unloading trucks and sorting mail, and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming president of the company in 1965 and then chairman of the board. Under his leadership, Regal Ware expanded globally.

“Jim was more than a business leader; he was a steward of values that continue to define our company today,” said Ryan Reigle, CEO and chairman of the board of Regal Ware and Jim’s grandson. “He believed in doing things the right way, with care, humility, and a long-term vision rooted in people and purpose. His legacy lives on in everything we do.”

James Reigle also served as president and director of both the National Housewares Manufacturers Association and the Cookware Manufacturers Association.

He also served as village president of Kewaskum for nine years, held board seats with GTE North and Dairyland Seed, and was a long-time member of the American Legion and Kiwanis Club of Kewaskum.

“My father was a quiet yet powerful leader who always prioritized people,” said Doug Reigle, Jim’s son, and a former Regal Ware executive. “He led with strength and humility, and instilled in all of us the belief that success is measured by impact, not just profit. Regal Ware’s heart and soul reflect his vision.”