Regal Rexnord names new president of its Automation & Motion Control segment

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Regal Rexnord Corp.
announced today that Kevin Long
has been named executive vice president and president of its Automation & Motion Control segment, effective Aug. 14.
"Regal Rexnord is a respected, customer-focused organization with a strong portfolio and significant growth opportunities,” Long said. “I'm honored to join the team and look forward to contributing to its continued success."
Regal Rexnord provides solutions that power, transmit and control motion. It has 30,000 employees and manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. Automation & Motion Control is one of its three operating segments.
Long has more than 30 years of experience leading global industrial businesses. He previously worked for Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover Corp., where he spent the past decade – most recently as group president of OPW, a global business serving the fluid handling, clean energy, cryogenics, and car wash markets.
"We are excited to welcome Kevin Long to Regal Rexnord,” said Louis Pinkham
, chief executive officer of Regal Rexnord. “He is a proven operator with deep industrial experience and a strong track record of value creation. Kevin's proven leadership in driving growth make him exceptionally well suited to lead AMC in its next chapter of growth and innovation."
Long will succeed Kevin Zaba
, who will retire after 11 years with the company.
"We are deeply grateful to Kevin Zaba for his years of service, outstanding leadership, and numerous contributions to Regal Rexnord,” Pinkham said. “He played a pivotal role transforming Regal Beloit into Regal Rexnord, including leading the formation of our AMC segment, and positioning it for long-term growth. We wish Kevin all the best in his well-deserved retirement."