Regal Rexnord lists 56-acre West Milwaukee campus for sale

As Milwaukee-based Regal Rexnord winds down operations at its West Milwaukee plant, the manufacturer has listed the campus for sale with an asking price of $15 million.

The 56-acre, multi-building campus, located at 4800 W. Mitchell St., has a total of nine buildings with a total of 753,076 square feet of space, according to a listing from Mequon-based Paradigm Real Estate. About 125,000 square feet of that is office space.

Located just west of Target and Cermak Fresh Market stores on Miller Park Way, a strip of chain retail and restaurants, the listing says portions of the campus “may be ideal for redevelopment.”

The plant was originally built in 1920, the listing says, but has been added onto over the decades.

Union representatives disclosed the planned closure of the West Milwaukee plant in September. Regal Rexnord cited a deteriorating facility as the reason for the closure, according to the United Steelworkers. They said the work done at the plant is expected to be moved to another Regal Rexnord facility in Mexico.

The closure will eliminate 54 employees.