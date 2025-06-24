Redevelopment of Regency Mall in Racine continues with start of apartment construction

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the start of construction for a 266-unit apartment development next to Regency Mall in Racine, marking the beginning of the second phase of the mall's $120 million redevelopment.

Hull Property Group, based in Georgia and owner of the mall since 2016, is developing the Pritchard Park Apartments on a 14-acre site at the northeast corner of the property at 5326 Durand Ave., just north of a soon-to-open Woodman’s Markets store.

The development will rise on the site of a former movie theater that was demolished more than a decade ago.

According to plans submitted to the city, Pritchard Park Apartments will feature five three-story buildings with a mix of studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with a den, and two-bedroom units. The site will also include a clubhouse, two underground parking garages, and seven two-story carriage buildings. Each carriage building will house six garage spaces on the ground level and two residential units on the second floor.

The project is the second phase of Hull’s three-phase, $120 million redevelopment of the Regency Mall property, which has struggled in recent years amid shifting retail trends. The first phase — construction of the new Woodman’s grocery store — began about a year ago and is now nearing its final stages.

The Woodman's store nearing completion at Regency Mall.

Kevin White, president of Berghammer Construction, which is serving as general contractor for the apartment project, noted the speed with which the apartment project came together.

"I don't think I've seen a project come together this quick," White said. "Hull came fully loaded. Their group had a vision and wanted to execute it very quickly." It was only about six months between the time Hull approached Berghammer, enlisted Stephen Perry Smith Architects, Harwood Engineering Consultants and REYN Engineering — all based in Milwaukee — to put project plans together, received municipal approvals and held the groundbreaking ceremony, according to White.

The first units are expected to be available for rent in early 2026, according to city documents. Project completion is expected in December 2026.

The third and final phase of the project could include restaurants and more commercial outlots.