Recession fears among Wisconsin bank CEOs have eased, but improving economy unlikely

A year ago, 71% of Wisconsin bank CEOs said a recession was likely or very likely in the next six months. Just 24% hold those views now, according to the latest Wisconsin Bankers Association survey

While a majority of Wisconsin bank CEOs describe the state’s economy as good or excellent, most also expect to see little change in the economy in the coming months. A plurality, 43%, also now say a recession is unlikely in the next six months.

The Wisconsin Bankers Association surveyed 66 bank CEOs in the state from May 21 to June 21.

- Advertisement -

The survey found 71% of the CEOs rate the state economy as good and another 5% describe it as excellent.

However, 70% of respondents expect the economy to remain the same over the next six months, compared to 8% expecting growth and 23% expecting the economy to weaken.

The results from the most recent survey show a significant shift from the past two surveys, conducted at the end of 2023 and about a year ago.

- Advertisement -

In those surveys, CEOs were nearly evenly split on whether the economy would stay the same or weaken.

Their outlook on inflation, however, suggests it will not trend downward with 66% predicting it will stay the same. At the end of 2023, 48% of CEOs surveyed expected inflation to fall over the next six months.

The hiring outlook has improved some with 23% of bank CEOs now expecting businesses in their market to increase staffing in the next six months, up from 11% at the end of 2023. However, 67% still staffing to remain the same, down from 77%.

- Advertisement -

As for current loan demand, CEOs have seen improvement across business lending, commercial real estate and residential real estate.

On business lending, 49% say demand is good, up from 36% at the end of 2023. Going forward, two-thirds expect business lending to remain the same and 26% say it will weaken. The percentage expecting business lending to grow fell from 14% at the end of 2023 to just 8% now.

On commercial real estate, 54% of CEOs described demand as fair, up from 48% at the end of 2023. Another 37% described it as good, up from 30% at the end of 2023. The percentage describing it as poor fell from 12% to 6%.

Going forward, 66% expect CRE loan demand to stay the same, up from 50% at the end of 2023. The percentage expecting it to weaken fell from 41% to 27%.

For residential real estate, 22% now describe demand as good and another 6% say it is excellent. At the end of 2023, just 13% said it was good and none said excellent. A year ago, those figures were 14% and 5%.

Still 38% of bank CEOs say residential real estate loan demand is poor.

Going forward, 29% expect residential demand to grow over the next six months, up from 20% at the end of 2023 and 13% a year ago.