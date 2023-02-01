Recent real estate transaction announcements – 2/1/23

Leases

Cousins Submarines, Inc. has leased 1,854 square feet of retail space at 1424 Highway 51 in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Isaac Berg and Josh Minkin of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. CommonBond Communities Wisconsin has leased 3,242 square feet of office space at 6737 W Washington Street, Suite 3255 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Joe Moritz and Dan Wroblewski of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Mequon Vascular & Milwaukee Laser & Body Aesthetics has leased 5,243 square feet of office space at 17280 W North Avenue in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Joe Moritz, Matt Fahey and Isaac Berg of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction.Planet Fitnessleased 20,000 SF at 697 South Green Bay Road, from Spring Creek Center II, LLC. Tony Colvin and Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction. Starbucksleased 2,460 SF at 3801 Gateway Drive, from CVP Holdings. Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction. T-Mobileleased 2,805 SF at Glendale Retail Center, 5530 N. Port Washington Road, from 5530 Port Washington, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction. Planet Fitnessleased 19,915 SF at the Shoppes at Bell Avenue, 1201 Bell Avenue, from MKB Hartford II, LLC. Tony Colvin and Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction. The Tile Shopleased 11,790 SF at Mequon Pavilions, 10930 N. Port Washington Road, from BRIXMOR SPE 1, LLC. Emily Smits and Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction. Chipotleleased 2,361 SF at 3671 Market Lane, from Jacques Holdings, LLC. Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction. Hallmarkleased 6,014 SF at Mequon Pavilions, 10930 N. Port Washington Road, from BRIXMOR SPE 1, LLC. Emily Smits and Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction.n Freightleased 25,000 SF at High Ridge Center, 2101 South Green Bay Road, from Stature High Ridge, LLC. Sarah Eldred and Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction.

Sales

Schmitz Ready Mix, Inc. has purchased 30,000 square feet of office space at 11815 W Bradley Road in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Joe Moritz and Mike Wanezek of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Steve and Emiko LLC have purchased 4,600 square feet of office space at 54 Camelot Drive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Troy Rademann, CCIM of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction.Alrig USA Acquisitions, LLCpurchased 2.10 AC at 48 West Hidden Trail, from Telemark Land Investments, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the Buyer with the transaction. Jacques Holdings, LLC,purchased 1.35 AC at 795 State Road 136, from NAK Enterprises, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the Buyer with the transaction. Albor Restaurant Group, LLC,purchased 4,165 SF at 1610 Lawrence Drive, from Land Gallery, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the Buyer with the transaction.