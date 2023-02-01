Recent real estate transaction announcements – 2/1/23

By
BizTimes Staff
-

Leases Colliers | Wisconsin: Cousins Submarines, Inc. has leased 1,854 square feet of retail space at 1424 Highway 51 in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Isaac Berg and Josh Minkin of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. CommonBond Communities Wisconsin has leased 3,242 square feet of office space at 6737 W Washington Street, Suite 3255 in West Allis,

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR